Monalisa Reacts To Reports Of Manveer Gurjar Being Already Married

Manveer Gurjar

Manveer Gurjar has legit risen to celebrity status after his massive win in Bigg Boss 10. A video of Manveer dressed as a groom recently surfaced on the internet, and led to speculations that he is married and hid his marital status from everybody. Not just that, rumours are rife that Manveer also has a 5 year-old son.

Manveer, Mona

While we are unsure about the actual truth, it certainly comes as a surprise that one of Manveer’s closest pal in the Bigg Boss house, Monalisa was also unaware about this major aspect of his life. She told BL:

No, he never mentioned being married and a father to me. This news is surprising as I was one of his best friends and he never hid stuff from me. But he did say that he ran away from his wedding. This is what he told the makers in his audition tape. He did not reveal the exact reasons but he did run away from the mandap. He did not wish to marry and just escaped from there.

I guess it’s time Manveer comes out and addresses these rumours, amirite?