Alia Bhatt was recently spotted at their airport looking easy and laid-back in a grey jersey dress. We have always been a fan of Alia’s cool yet chic OOTDs. What’s more?! You can easily take inspiration from this look and jet set in style.

Check out photos!

Alia Bhatt Alia Bhatt Alia Bhatt Alia Bhatt Alia Bhatt Alia Bhatt Alia Bhatt Alia Bhatt ‹ ›







‹ ›

How do you like the look? Tell me in the comment below.