Two of the hottest B-town stars, Priyanka Chopra and Sidharth Malhotra recently shot together for a brand. And we’ve come across one picture from their shoot. Must say, the duo looks adorable together. Check this out.

Priyanka for #niravmodi 😊 #priyankachopra #sidharthmalhotra A photo posted by Priyanka Chopra Fan Page (@pcourheartbeat) on Jan 31, 2017 at 9:14pm PST

Don’t they weave magic in the same frame?