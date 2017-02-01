Rohini Iyer Was Just Awarded “Woman Of The Decade In Celebrity Media”

Rohini Iyer

The founder of leading media agency Raindrop Media, Rohini Iyer, was recently awarded “Woman Of The Decade In Celebrity Media” at the Women Economic Forum 2017 in London. The forum is taking place at the Bhavan in London from the 31st January to 2nd February, and has brought together a confluence of inspiring female leaders and achievers to connect on the theme of “Awakening The Power Within: The Way Forward For UK.”

The forum has participants from over 35 countries and will have 75+ sessions to be attended by over 500 women and men. This is an initiative by ALL (All Ladies League) in London, and they’ve graciously honoured Rohini Iyer for her wonderful achievements in the field of Image Building and Reputation Management in the Indian film industry.

Rohini Iyer

Not that she needs more introduction, but here’s some more information about her. Iyer regularly features on the country’s leading power lists including Outlook Business, India Today, Hindustan Times, Femina, Verve, Hi Blitz and Cosmopolitan. She also has made it to Sudha Menon‘s next book – Leading Ladies: Women Who Inspire Volume II, which will make its way to the stands very soon.

Dr. Harbeen Arora, Founder and Global Chairperson for ALL (All Ladies League) spoke about Rohini’s achievements.

Rohini Iyer has carved her niche as a consistent power player. Her company handles some of the biggest names and films in Bollywood. No wonder then that she is a regular on the biggest power lists in the country and well deserving of this title.

Says Krishna Pujara, chair for WEF UK 2017 added,

Always a high achiever and a far sighted entrepreneur, we are happy to bestow Rohini Iyer with the honor of “Woman of the Decade in Celebrity Media” for being a game changer in her sphere of work.

Many congratulations Rohini! Here’s hoping she continues to change the game.