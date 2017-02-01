This Romantic Video Of Manveer & Nitibha Is Too Sweet!

Swagata Dam Feb . 1 . 2017

Even though they are just good friends, the chemistry between Bigg Boss 10 contestants Manveer Gurjar and Nitibha Kaul has been more than evident. In fact, fans have been rooting for them and #NitVeer is a legit thing on various social networking websites. Manveer’s loyalists even address Nitibha as ‘bhabhi‘. Isn’t that cute? Now, I just came across this fan made video of the two. Here’s a montage of various adorable moments shared by this duo in the Bigg Boss house.

Sweet, na?

1
TAGS
Bigg Boss Bigg Boss 10 Manveer Gurjar Nitibha Kaul
COMMENTS
Related Stories
Bigg Boss
Feb . 1 . 2017Video: Manveer Gurjar Apologizes For Using Abusive Language While Celebrating With His Friends
Feb . 1 . 2017Bigg Boss 10: This Is What Manu Punjabi Plans To Do With His New Found Fame
Jan . 31 . 2017Is This Bigg Boss 10 Winner Manveer Gurjar’s Real Wedding Video?
Jan . 30 . 2017Here’s A Crazy Update On Bigg Boss Season 11
Jan . 29 . 20178 Crazy Fights We Witnessed On Bigg Boss 10
Bigg Boss 10
Feb . 1 . 2017Video: Manveer Gurjar Apologizes For Using Abusive Language While Celebrating With His Friends
Feb . 1 . 2017Manveer Gurjar’s Mother Reacts To Rumours Of His Alleged Marriage
Feb . 1 . 2017Monalisa Reacts To Reports Of Manveer Gurjar Being Already Married
Feb . 1 . 2017Bani J Responds To Accusations About Her Rude Behaviour With Salman Khan
Feb . 1 . 2017Bigg Boss 10: This Is What Manu Punjabi Plans To Do With His New Found Fame
More Television
VIEW MORE
Also from the Web