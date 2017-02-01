Rumour Has It: Here’s Who Kangana Ranaut Is Appearing With On Koffee With Karan 5

Priyam Saha Feb . 1 . 2017
Kangana Ranaut

Kangana Ranaut is known for her no-holds-barred interviews. Can you imagine the absolute riot she’d be on Karan Johar‘s Koffee With Karan 5? So rumour has it that it may finally be happening! Kangana is going to be on the couch and she’ll be spilling them beans.

And who’ll be joining her? None other than our favourite nawaab and her Rangoon co-star, Saif Ali Khan. Reportedly, they’re shooting for the episode on Feb 3rd.

Saif Ali Khan

Well, this isn’t the first time Kangana has been on show. She was on season 3 as a special guest on the Anil Kapoor-Sanjay Dutt episode when they were (sort of) promoting their film No Problem.

Times surely have changed!

