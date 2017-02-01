Uh-Oh! Fire On The Sets Of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

One of telly world’s leading shows Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai witnessed something unpleasant a couple of days ago. Just ahead of a wedding shoot (Kartik and Naira‘s), fire broke out on the sets, much to the crew’s dismay! According to a report in Pinkvilla, the fire was caused due a short circuit and the black clothes that were being used for the shoot, caught fire. Thankfully, this was controlled just in time and avoided the fire from spreading. Scary!

We’re hoping that all’s fine now. Stay safe, guys.