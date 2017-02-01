Video: Manveer Gurjar Apologizes For Using Abusive Language While Celebrating With His Friends

After surviving though his roller-coaster journey in the Bigg Boss house and wining the 10th season of the popular reality show, Manveer Gurjar was extremely happy to reunite with his loved ones when he stepped out. He was being filmed by many throughout his celebrations with his friends and family and some of the videos have gone viral on Instagram. He’s seen in a candid (slightly aggressive) mode in one clip taken during his car ride with his buddies. And some of his fans were quite disappointed to see him using an abusive language in it.

So Manveer has now dished out an apology video stating that he was just too overwhelmed to be with his people after so long and hence, didn’t pay much heed to how he was talking. Watch:

I’m sure your loyalists will forgive you, Manveer.