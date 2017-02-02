9 Hilarious Things I Heard At The Badrinath Ki Dulhania Trailer Launch

Varun Dhawan, Alia Bhatt

The trailer of the Alia Bhatt-Varun Dhawan starrer Badrinath Ki Dulhania released today and I really enjoyed it. The trailer launch was obviously lots of fun, given the leads of the movie and producer Karan Johar were at the event. Director Shashank Khaitan and Fox Star India CEO Vijay Singh were also present.

Side note: Shashank looked quite hot, don’t you think?

Badrinath Ki Dulhania is the second film in “Dharma’s love franchise” starring Alia and Varun – Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania being the first one.

The event started with a cutesy performance by Varun and Alia on the title track of the movie and even though it is too soon to say anything – the music is going to be a huge success, because everyone was humming the Chalat Musafir Moh Liya Re-inspired title track.

Here are some of the funniest things they said on stage at the launch:

1. Apparently, Varun Dhawan is the most excited person (generally and/or) at the time of his trailer launches:

Karan: Varun is literally bursting out of his pants right now!

2. Varun asked KJo to wear an Indian outfit:

Karan: I told him, I’ll look like the Air India Maharaj!

Air India Maharaj

3. While answering a question, Vijay Singh, Fox Star India CEO, got slightly carried away and said:

Vijay: Shashank has his finger in the belly button of India…

4. Oooh… Varun totally put Karan on the spot too:

Varun: This is the first Dharma film that’s been shot in Kota and Jhansi!

And then duly went and hugged Karan. Aw :)

5. I found out that Varun sees Alia in a very… umm… specific role:

Varun: Alia will make a good bahu.

He also went on to say that he doesn’t know how she’ll be as a wife because they’ve never played a married couple in a film. Of course, Alia (like all of us present) wanted to know how the hell Varun’s come to that conclusion.

6. Someone asked Karan if he is soon going to take over the Eid weekend:

Karan: “Uh, NO!”

He added that as a producer and filmmaker, his aim is to optimize numbers and the only time he’ll arrive on Eid is if he’s doing a film with Salman Khan. #SalmansEid

Source: Instagram | @karanjohar (with Salman Khan)

7. A version of Tamma Tamma is in the film. About that:

Alia: We aren’t trying to recreate the song. We are so happy this song exists!

Varun: Tamma Tamma is my jam! I’ve actually had the good fortune of working out with Sanjay Dutt in the gym on this song.

Just look at Sanju Baba dance, man!

8. I found out some interesting trivia about the name “Badrinath”:

Varun: My best friend Kavish actually calls me Badri. He says it’s because he believes that if I wasn’t a Bollywood hero, I’d definitely be a Bhojpuri hero.

Fun fact: Varun’s best friend Kavish is the guy who played young Hrithik Roshan aka Ladoo.

Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham (Source: Tumblr)

Hrithik Roshan, Kavish Majmudar, Varun Dhawan (Source | Twitter)

Awwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwww <3

9. If you remember in Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhaniya, Alia wanted a “Kareena wala designer lehenga warna dulhe ko tata bye bye kar do.”

And now:

Alia Is baar pehen ke aayi hoon main Manish Malhotra ka lehenga!

Here’s the trailer:

