Amit Aggarwal’s Show On Day 1 Was Definitely Out Of The Ordinary

M.IT by Amit Aggarwal X Lakme Salon at Lakme Fashion Week SR17

Amit Aggarwal has never been one to tow the lines of the masses and the ordinary. His perception and vision is that of a creative genius that toys with fabrics, detailing and design, that he so immaculately puts together with each and every show of his. Day 1 of Lakme Fashion Week Summer Resort’17 ended with his bindi sheets, block printed fabrics, nipped stockings, sequins, khadi and lots and lots of colour!

Aggarwal’s collection was called “Seamless” and consisted of a funky mixture of layers and pleats, midis and flared red cape coats. Swirling trapeze jackets and wide leg culottes. Flared-back blouses, dresses, jackets and tops designed in colours like wine, rust, teal, mustard, ink blue and olive.

And here’s a closer look at the hair and makeup done by Lakme Salon:

Look at dewy glow 👀🙌🏽 by @lakmesalon for @amitaggarwalofficial @i.am.it #LakmeFashionWeek #MMatLFW A photo posted by MissMalini (@missmalini) on Feb 1, 2017 at 7:41am PST

The utter genius that is @i.am.it #handlebarhair Stay tuned for a look at the show (about to begin) @lakmefashionwk #lakmefashionwk #mmatlfw A photo posted by MissMalini (@missmalini) on Feb 1, 2017 at 7:46am PST

This handlebar hair with silver string is just further proof that Amit Aggarwal’s creativity never stops flowing!

All in all we love how Amit focused on how worn out saris can be recycled for the daring, beautiful and free-spirited woman of the 21st century.

What did you think of the designs?