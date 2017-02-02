The Best From Day 1 At Lakmé Fashion Week

Sanaa Shah Feb . 2 . 2017
Kunal Rawal at Lakme Fashion Week SR17

Day 1 at Lakme Fashion Week is ALWAYS fun. It’s the beginning of fashion week and team MissMalini’s excitement and energy levels are soaring high to see what the designers have to offer this season. Even though we have a lot of running around to do we don’t have much to complain cause we love our job here. In addition, fashion week  keeps us fit as it serves as a good workout session throughout the week.

Gen Next

We always look forward to Gen Next! Cause there’s fresh new talent, giving us new aesthetic and trends to look forward to. It’s like the future of fashion that unfolds every season.

GenNext- Arcvsh by Pallavi Singh at Lakme Fashion Week SR17

GenNext- Nakita Singh at Lakme Fashion Week SR17

GenNext- Poochki by Ishani Mukherji and Anirudh Chawla at Lakme Fashion Week SR 2017

GenNext- Soumodeep Dutta at Lakme Fashion Week SR 2017

GenNext- The Pot Plant by Resham Karmchandani and Sanya Suri at Lakme Fashion Week SR 2017

GenNext- The Pot Plant by Resham Karmchandani and Sanya Suri at Lakme Fashion Week SR 2017

GenNext- Soumodeep Dutta at Lakme Fashion Week SR 2017

GenNext- Poochki by Ishani Mukherji and Anirudh Chawla at Lakme Fashion Week SR 2017

GenNext- Nakita Singh at Lakme Fashion Week SR17

11:11

This season they had an addition of lunar block prints that were a part of their collection. Fluid tent dresses, comfortable indigo dyed skirts and relaxed long-sleeved blouses were the perfect silhouettes for summer. The kantha patchwork jackets and the draped dresses were some more additions to this cool collection.

11.11/ Eleven Eleven at Lakme Fashion Week SR 2017

11.11/ Eleven Eleven at Lakme Fashion Week SR 2017

11.11/ Eleven Eleven at Lakme Fashion Week SR 2017

11.11/ Eleven Eleven at Lakme Fashion Week SR 2017

11.11/ Eleven Eleven at Lakme Fashion Week SR 2017

11.11/ Eleven Eleven at Lakme Fashion Week SR 2017

Urvashi Kaur

” Vasa” was inspired by Urvashi Kaur‘s travelling escapes that recreated memories from her past and present. Earthy palette to faint blush to deeper shades of indigo and olive was the colour palette this season. Her collection was a perfect blend of Indian textiles with her signature texturization implemented in one collection.

Urvashi Kaur at Lakme Fashion Week SR17

Urvashi Kaur at Lakme Fashion Week SR17

Urvashi Kaur at Lakme Fashion Week SR17

Urvashi Kaur at Lakme Fashion Week SR17

Urvashi Kaur at Lakme Fashion Week SR17

Urvashi Kaur at Lakme Fashion Week SR17

Urvashi Kaur at Lakme Fashion Week SR17

Ka-Sha

When it comes to fusion dressing, Karishma Shahani Khan’s label Ka-Sha offers the perfect mix of tradition and vintage styles that will surely fly off the racks. Her understated yet bold contrasting colour palette with interesting silhouettes came together in harmony for this collection.

[Ka] [Sha] at Lakme Fashion Week SR17

[Ka] [Sha] at Lakme Fashion Week SR17

[Ka] [Sha] at Lakme Fashion Week SR17

[Ka] [Sha] at Lakme Fashion Week SR17

[Ka] [Sha] at Lakme Fashion Week SR17

Antar Agni

Ujjawal Dubey with his label Antar Agni has acquired a loyalty amongst the trendsetters of both sexes. His unconventional creativity with great construction techniques were evident which have always been the focal point of his collection.

Antar-Agni at Lakme Fashion Week SR17

Antar-Agni at Lakme Fashion Week SR17

Antar-Agni at Lakme Fashion Week SR17

Antar-Agni at Lakme Fashion Week SR17

Antar-Agni at Lakme Fashion Week SR17

Eka

Rina Singh‘s collection wafted like a summer breeze. Soft watercolour hues merged with block prints, florals that ended with lace inlays and pretty, cross stitch embroidery made it ideal for a western summer wardrobe.

Eka at Lakme Fashion Week SR17

Eka at Lakme Fashion Week SR17

Eka at Lakme Fashion Week SR17

Eka at Lakme Fashion Week SR17

Eka at Lakme Fashion Week SR17

Kunal Rawal

Boy’s and their toys was the essence of Kunal Rawal‘s show. His show took place in the parking lot of Jio Gardens with a Lamborgini as a part of his show. Varun Dhawan who was the showstopper and Arjun Kapoor who attended the show lifted their designer friend Kunal at the end. Well, boys will be boys!

Kunal Rawal at Lakme Fashion Week SR17

Kunal Rawal at Lakme Fashion Week SR17

Kunal Rawal at Lakme Fashion Week SR17

Kunal Rawal at Lakme Fashion Week SR17

Kunal Rawal at Lakme Fashion Week SR17

Amit Aggarwal

Amit Agrawal‘s show started with a playlist that blended in perfectly with that tribal feel of his collection. This interesting medley of strong metallics with batik, a bit patola, silks and chanderi all put together felt like it reshaped tradition with an edge. The finale show ended with a bang.

AM.IT by Amit Aggarwal X Lakme Salon at Lakme Fashion Week SR17

AM.IT by Amit Aggarwal X Lakme Salon at Lakme Fashion Week SR17

AM.IT by Amit Aggarwal X Lakme Salon at Lakme Fashion Week SR17

AM.IT by Amit Aggarwal X Lakme Salon at Lakme Fashion Week SR17

AM.IT by Amit Aggarwal X Lakme Salon at Lakme Fashion Week SR17

AM.IT by Amit Aggarwal X Lakme Salon at Lakme Fashion Week SR17


Looking forward to what day 2 at Lakme Fashion Week looks like.

