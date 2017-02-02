Best Dressed Celebs From Maharashtra’s Most Stylish Awards 2017

Last night Maharashtra celebrated its uber stylish people with Lokmat Maharashtra’s Most Stylish Awards 2017. The night was all kinds of amazing with some of the coolest celebs putting their fashion foot forward on the red carpet. From Sonam Kapoor‘s sunny, desi look to Hrithik Roshan‘s dapper dressing, the night was simply fabulous! In addition to this, Pranjal Kadkade and Archana Kochhar were design partners for this event.
While we have the all the best-dressed celebs in the gallery below, take a look at the list of winners from the star-studded night:
Most Stylish Superstar – Hrithik Roshan
Most Stylish Actor – Tiger Shroff
Most Stylish Actress – Sonam Kapoor
Most Stylish Reader’s Choice Award – Amruta Khanvilkar, Swapnil Joshi
Most Stylish Icon – Sonali Bendre
Most Stylish Industrialist – Gautam Singhania
Most Stylish Banker – Rana Kapoor
Most Stylish Power Couple – Sangita and Sajjan Jindal
Most Stylish Youth Icon – Aditya Thakeray
Most Stylish Sportsperson – Ajinkya Rahane
Most Stylish Filmmakers – Ashutosh Gowarikar and Sajid Nadiadwala
Most Stylish RJ – Mallishka
Most Stylish Crossover Icon – Radhika Apte
Most Stylish Trendsetter – Atul Kasbekar
Most Stylish Theatre Personality – Priyanka Barve
Most Stylish Singer – Shalmali Kholgade
Most Stylish Rising YouTube Star – Mithila Parkar
So tell us who’s your favourite from the night?
You can follow them on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
*This post is in partnership with Lokmat.*