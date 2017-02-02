Best Dressed Celebs From Maharashtra’s Most Stylish Awards 2017

Lokmat Maharashtra’s Most Stylish Celebs

Last night Maharashtra celebrated its uber stylish people with Lokmat Maharashtra’s Most Stylish Awards 2017. The night was all kinds of amazing with some of the coolest celebs putting their fashion foot forward on the red carpet. From Sonam Kapoor‘s sunny, desi look to Hrithik Roshan‘s dapper dressing, the night was simply fabulous! In addition to this, Pranjal Kadkade and Archana Kochhar were design partners for this event.

While we have the all the best-dressed celebs in the gallery below, take a look at the list of winners from the star-studded night:

Most Stylish Superstar – Hrithik Roshan

Most Stylish Actor – Tiger Shroff

Most Stylish Actress – Sonam Kapoor

Most Stylish Reader’s Choice Award – Amruta Khanvilkar, Swapnil Joshi

Most Stylish Icon – Sonali Bendre

Most Stylish Industrialist – Gautam Singhania

Most Stylish Banker – Rana Kapoor

Most Stylish Power Couple – Sangita and Sajjan Jindal

Most Stylish Youth Icon – Aditya Thakeray

Most Stylish Sportsperson – Ajinkya Rahane

Most Stylish Filmmakers – Ashutosh Gowarikar and Sajid Nadiadwala

Most Stylish RJ – Mallishka

Most Stylish Crossover Icon – Radhika Apte

Most Stylish Trendsetter – Atul Kasbekar

Most Stylish Theatre Personality – Priyanka Barve

Most Stylish Singer – Shalmali Kholgade

Most Stylish Rising YouTube Star – Mithila Parkar

Amruta Khanvilkar Sai Tamhamkar Ashutosh Gowariker Radhika Apte Sonam Kapoor Hrithik Roshan Tiger Shroff Sonali Bendre Sonali Kulkarni ‹ ›







‹ ›

So tell us who’s your favourite from the night?

You can follow them on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

*This post is in partnership with Lokmat.*