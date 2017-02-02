Here’s Why Papa Salim Khan Doesn’t Wish To Write Films For Salman Khan

Salim Khan and Salman Khan

Salim Khan is a well known name in the film industry, known for his stupendous work as a screenwriter in films like Haathi Mere Saathi, Seeta Aur Geeta, Sholay, Mr India and many others. Then why hasn’t he penned down any films lately for his superstar son Salman Khan?

The veteran actor faced this question when he recently appeared on Zee Classic’s My Life My Story. According to a report in News18, he answered:

It’s not that I haven’t written films for Salman. I had written a film for him – Patthar Ke Phool which did reasonably well too. Even today, when I pitch a script, people always have a question that “if it is good then why is Salman not acting”? But I wanted to get out of that vicious circle. Another thing is if a movie fails, it is my fault. If it is a hit, it is Salman’s efforts!

Fair enough!