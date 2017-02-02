Here’s How Shah Rukh Khan’s Kids Reacted To Raees

The Khans | Source: Facebook

Shah Rukh Khan‘s Raees is a Box Office hit and his performance has garnered appreciation from all over, including his kids. Recently, when DNA caught up with him, he was asked about his kid’s reaction to the film, he said:

My family had watched Raees a few days before it released. My elder one (Aryan Khan) felt it was super cool. My daughter loved the second half and felt it was really emotional. The other day, she called me up from London and told me that her girlfriends were also in love with the film, especially the second part. So somewhere, I could feel that the film has connected emotionally with girls too and that was nice to hear.

Aww, that’s cute!

You can read the full interview here.