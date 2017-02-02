Here’s Why We Love Urvashi Kaur’s Collection At LFW

Urvashi Kaur at Lakme Fashion Week SR17

Urvashi Kaur for her Spring/Resort collection at Lakme Fashion Week 2017 paid a modern day homage to the diverse and ancient heritage of India. Her collection ” Vasa” was inspired by her travels to remote parts of our country. We absolutely love this unconventional mix of ajaraks, khadis, shibori, leheriya and chikankari, blended all together impeccably in one collection. You see the diversity in the different types of fabrics she’s used in this collection.

These different textures along with her signature micro pleating and hand tucking, kept her aesthetic constant while she reinvented a new collection. Also men’s wear made an appearance in Urvashi’s collection this season.

We had more than just one reason to love her collection this season. Let us know your reason in the comments below.