Here’s Why We Love Urvashi Kaur’s Collection At LFW

Sanaa Shah Feb . 2 . 2017
Urvashi Kaur at Lakme Fashion Week SR17

Urvashi Kaur for her Spring/Resort collection at Lakme Fashion Week 2017 paid a modern day homage to the diverse and ancient heritage of India. Her collection ” Vasa” was inspired by her travels to remote parts of our country. We absolutely love this unconventional mix of ajaraks, khadis, shibori, leheriya and chikankari, blended all together impeccably in one collection. You see the diversity in the different types of fabrics she’s used in this collection.

Urvashi Kaur at Lakme Fashion Week SR17

Urvashi Kaur at Lakme Fashion Week SR17

Urvashi Kaur at Lakme Fashion Week SR17

Urvashi Kaur at Lakme Fashion Week SR17

Urvashi Kaur at Lakme Fashion Week SR17

Urvashi Kaur at Lakme Fashion Week SR17

Urvashi Kaur at Lakme Fashion Week SR17

Urvashi Kaur at Lakme Fashion Week SR17

These different textures along with her signature micro pleating and hand tucking, kept her aesthetic constant while she reinvented a new collection. Also men’s wear made an appearance in Urvashi’s collection this season.

We had more than just one reason to love her collection this season. Let us know your reason in the comments below.

1
TAGS
Fashion Designer fashion show Lakme Fashion Week 2017 Spring/Resort 2017 Urvashi Kaur
COMMENTS
Related Stories
Lakme Fashion Week 2017
Feb . 2 . 2017The Best From Day 1 At Lakmé Fashion Week
Feb . 2 . 2017Video: Arjun Kapoor & Varun Dhawan Are Having Too Much Fun At The Lakme Fashion Week!
Urvashi Kaur
Feb . 2 . 2017The Best From Day 1 At Lakmé Fashion Week
Oct . 26 . 2016Anushka Sharma Gives Us 3 Fabulous Looks Back To Back!
Oct . 14 . 2016Get Up Close And Personal With Day 2 At #AIFW
Oct . 13 . 2016Neha Dhupia’s #OOTD Is Ladylike Yet Kinda Edgy!
Aug . 4 . 2016Diana Penty’s Outfit Is A Cool Throwback To Hippie Style
Fashion Designer
Dec . 19 . 2016Can You Guess Google’s Top Searched Fashion Designer For 2016?
Dec . 2 . 20167 Things About Designer Manish Malhotra That Will Surprise You
Dec . 2 . 20165 Timeless, Traditional Lehengas For The Classic Bride
Nov . 30 . 2016Manish Malhotra Is Moving To London?
Nov . 23 . 20167 Designer Collaborations We Love
More Fashion
VIEW MORE
Also from the Web