Huma Qureshi Finally Addresses Rumours Of Her Affair With Sohail Khan

Huma Qureshi has been going all out to promote her upcoming film Jolly LLB 2 alongside superstar Akshay Kumar. The actress is in a good space and has some good releases lined up for her. But she has been in the news for more than just her career in recent times. Tinsel town has been abuzz with rumours of Huma having an affair with Sohail Khan for quite a while now. The two were reportedly spotted at various events together, which sparked off these rumours. Ahead of her next release, Huma was asked by DNA about what she felt about these rumours and whether it affects her. Here’s what she said.

I don’t want to say anything more. I have made my stand amply clear and there’s nothing new I have to add on this topic. People who are writing them are justifying their salaries so maybe, I’m doing social service for them.

That’s cleared then?