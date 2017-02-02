Huma Qureshi Finally Addresses Rumours Of Her Affair With Sohail Khan

Divya Rao Feb . 2 . 2017
Huma Qureshi

Huma Qureshi has been going all out to promote her upcoming film Jolly LLB 2 alongside superstar Akshay Kumar. The actress is in a good space and has some good releases lined up for her. But she has been in the news for more than just her career in recent times. Tinsel town has been abuzz with rumours of Huma having an affair with Sohail Khan for quite a while now. The two were reportedly spotted at various events together, which sparked off these rumours. Ahead of her next release, Huma was asked by DNA about what she felt about these rumours and whether it affects her. Here’s what she said.

I don’t want to say anything more. I have made my stand amply clear and there’s nothing new I have to add on this topic. People who are writing them are justifying their salaries so maybe, I’m doing social service for them.

That’s cleared then?

5
TAGS
Huma Qureshi Sohail Khan
COMMENTS
Related Stories
Huma Qureshi
Jan . 27 . 2017Huma Qureshi’s Pom-Pom Cape Is A Keeper
Jan . 24 . 2017Huma Qureshi’s Perfect Yellow Summer Dress
Jan . 4 . 2017Jolly LLB’s First Song Is Here & It’s Absolutely “Pagal”
Oct . 18 . 2016Huma Qureshi’s Outfit Is As Refreshing As A Glass Of Lemonade
Sep . 13 . 2016Huma Qureshi’s Pink Outfit Is On Top Of Our Must-Have List!
Sohail Khan
Dec . 11 . 2016Koffee With Karan: The 5 Best Moments From The Salman, Arbaaz & Sohail Khan Episode
Sep . 10 . 2016Sohail Khan Finally Breaks His Silence On The Dating Rumours With Huma Qureshi
Sep . 10 . 20165 Freaky Things That Happened At The Freaky Ali Promotions In Dubai
Sep . 6 . 2016Photos: Nawazuddin Siddiqui & Amy Jackson Had A Blast On The Kapil Sharma Show
Sep . 1 . 2016Did Sohail Khan Take A Dig At Hrithik Roshan?
More Bollywood
VIEW MORE
Also from the Web