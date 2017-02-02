“It’s Traumatic” – Ileana D’Cruz Opens Up About Being Harassed

Rashmi Daryanani Feb . 2 . 2017
Ileana D’Cruz (Source: Instagram)

A few days ago, a post started going viral about a woman who leaked text messages and audio clips that an ex-boyfriend sent her. In them, he was demanding that she “strip butt naked, come on video call” and do whatever he tells her to do. The post sparked outrage, and was widely shared across social media.

Ileana D’Cruz shared the post on Twitter as well, talking about how it infuriated her, and added that she’d been a victim of harassment herself:

I’ve been a victim of eve teasing and harassment and it’s traumatic. I’m lucky I have beautiful parents who gave me strength when I needed it.

Here are her tweets:

(The follow up to the post reveals that the boy’s family begged the website to pull down the post, suggesting that the woman should not “ruin his life” and instead the friendship should have just been discontinued. It seems like the website eventually edited the post – 3 days after it was published – to hide the identity of the harasser, “as requested by the victim”.)

