“It’s Traumatic” – Ileana D’Cruz Opens Up About Being Harassed

Ileana D’Cruz (Source: Instagram)

A few days ago, a post started going viral about a woman who leaked text messages and audio clips that an ex-boyfriend sent her. In them, he was demanding that she “strip butt naked, come on video call” and do whatever he tells her to do. The post sparked outrage, and was widely shared across social media.

Ileana D’Cruz shared the post on Twitter as well, talking about how it infuriated her, and added that she’d been a victim of harassment herself:

I’ve been a victim of eve teasing and harassment and it’s traumatic. I’m lucky I have beautiful parents who gave me strength when I needed it.

Here are her tweets:

Absolutely despicable piece of crap!so proud of this girl who exposed this swine! Whoever u r lady #madrespect ❤❤❤https://t.co/xTniQ2kPGe — Ileana D'Cruz (@Ileana_Official) January 31, 2017

I'm lucky I have beautiful parents who gave me strength when I needed it❤ — Ileana D'Cruz (@Ileana_Official) January 31, 2017

Sorry for the rant. This infuriates me. This was the second part to the story. Absolutely no bloody excuse for this! https://t.co/8nyusZHt58 — Ileana D'Cruz (@Ileana_Official) January 31, 2017

(The follow up to the post reveals that the boy’s family begged the website to pull down the post, suggesting that the woman should not “ruin his life” and instead the friendship should have just been discontinued. It seems like the website eventually edited the post – 3 days after it was published – to hide the identity of the harasser, “as requested by the victim”.)