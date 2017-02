Mira Rajput is officially a member of the star wives club in Bollywood and this new mommy is glowing brighter than the sun! She made her Koffee With Karan debut alongside hubby Shahid Kapoor and proved to the world what a firecracker she is. She’s easy, breezy, and a whole load of fun. We came across these unseen pictures of Mira and damn, does she look incredibly beautiful.

See for yourself.

Shahid Kapoor’s wife Mira Rajput is such a cutie! @ThatBollywoodGirl 😍 😍 😍 A photo posted by That Bollywood Girl (@thatbollywoodgirl) on Feb 1, 2017 at 7:12am PST

Stunner, isn’t she?