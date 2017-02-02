“It’s Not A Propaganda Film” – Ranbir Kapoor On The Sanjay Dutt Biopic

Ranbir Kapoor

After a string of flops and a questionable choice of movies, Ranbir Kapoor is finally back with a bang after his massive hit Ae Dil Hai Mushkil. The actor was in dire need of a hit and Karan Johar‘s film proved to be just that, bringing the actor some much needed relief. Despite his failed choices, filmmakers have continued to have faith in Kapoor’s acting chops, because let’s face it, there are very few people who can act as well as he does!

His next release has received a lot of attention given that he will star as superstar Sanjay Dutt in his biopic – and it’s obvious why this has garnered so much attention – the man’s life hasn’t been easy on any given level. While the makers have shied away from giving away too much about the film, RK Junior has come out and talked about it with Filmfare. Here is an excerpt.

The biopic that Rajkumar Hirani is making will teach you something. It will talk about human flaws, the emotional father-son story (between Sanjay and the late Sunil Dutt), his relationship with his best friend, with the women in his life. It’s emotional, it’s funny, it’s sad, it’s bittersweet. The youth have a lot to learn from his mistakes. Sanjay’s lived his life. He owned up to his mistakes, he’s paid the price for it. He’s been through much… his mother (the late Nargis Dutt) passing away just before the premiere of his film, drug abuse, being labelled a terrorist, his failed marriages, the grind of punishment… We’re not trying to project Sanjay Dutt in any way, it’s not a propaganda film.

After hearing this, our curiosity has only piqued! Can’t wait for this movie to come out. What do you guys think?