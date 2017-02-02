OMG! Beyonce Is Pregnant With Twins!

Divya Rao Feb . 2 . 2017
Beyonce in Proenza Schouler (Courtesy | Image Collect)

If there’s someone who goes on to break the internet every single time even when you least expect it, it’s Beyonce. If you can hear half the world screaming right now, it probably is because of this bomb Beyonce dropped on us. She took to Instagram to post a picture of her holding her baby bump and announced that her and Jay Z are expecting TWINS! O.M.G. Can you imagine two little tiny tots walking alongside Bey?

This is what she said.

We would like to share our love and happiness. We have been blessed two times over. We are incredibly grateful that our family will be growing by two, and we thank you for your well wishes. – The Carters

B has a habit of surprising us all the time, doesn’t she? Remember when she dropped the mic during her performance at the MTV Video Music Awards? She let the world know the couple was expecting their first child Blue Ivy Carter. Here’s a video.

How amazing is this? Congratulations Bey! Cannot wait for these munchkins to make their way into this world. :)

0
TAGS
Beyonce Jay Z
COMMENTS
Related Stories
Beyonce
Jan . 5 . 2017These Fashionistas Are Going To Be Your Style Inspirations For 2017
Dec . 21 . 2016The Classy Way To Wear The Latex Trend
Nov . 21 . 2016Everything You Need To Know About ‘Invisible’ Contouring
Nov . 11 . 201610 Celebs Whose Thigh-High Slits Were Higher Than Your Standards
Nov . 4 . 20169 Unapologetic Ways To Wearing Sparkle
Jay Z
Nov . 23 . 2016A Head Full Of Dreams That Became Reality – 10 Amazing Things That Happened At The Global Citizen Festival, (AKA The Coldplay Concert)!
Nov . 18 . 201611 Ways To Get Ready For Your Next Concert
Oct . 25 . 2016500 Of These Cuties Earned Their Golden Ticket!
Oct . 7 . 20165 Reasons Why Global Citizen Festival India Will Be The Coolest Event Of 2016!
Feb . 14 . 2016The Front Row At Kanye West’s NYFW Show Was K-Razy!
More Bollywood
VIEW MORE
Also from the Web