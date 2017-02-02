OMG! Beyonce Is Pregnant With Twins!

Beyonce in Proenza Schouler (Courtesy | Image Collect)

If there’s someone who goes on to break the internet every single time even when you least expect it, it’s Beyonce. If you can hear half the world screaming right now, it probably is because of this bomb Beyonce dropped on us. She took to Instagram to post a picture of her holding her baby bump and announced that her and Jay Z are expecting TWINS! O.M.G. Can you imagine two little tiny tots walking alongside Bey?

This is what she said.

We would like to share our love and happiness. We have been blessed two times over. We are incredibly grateful that our family will be growing by two, and we thank you for your well wishes. – The Carters

B has a habit of surprising us all the time, doesn’t she? Remember when she dropped the mic during her performance at the MTV Video Music Awards? She let the world know the couple was expecting their first child Blue Ivy Carter. Here’s a video.

How amazing is this? Congratulations Bey! Cannot wait for these munchkins to make their way into this world. :)