Preity Zinta Looks Pretty Darn Cute In A Sari At LFW

Hrishitaa Sharma Feb . 2 . 2017
Sanjukta Dutta at Lakme Fashion Week SR 17

Yes ladies and gentlemen, the very pretty Preity Zinta was spotted on the head ramp of Lakme Fashion Week SR ’17 for designer Sanjukta Dutta. She looked her charming and bubbly self while walking down the ramp in an Assamese silk, black and red sari with outstanding zarri work. The collection designed by Sanjukta is a beautiful way of celebrating art on the textile day of Lakme Fashion Week. Mekhela Chador (the collection) consists of skillful craftsmanship in every piece we witnessed on the runway. From gorgeous colour play to vibrant embroidery and zarri work, this collection was as vibrant as the showstopper!

Check out some pictures in the gallery below and tell us honestly have you ever seen any diva look so adorable in a sari before?

Mekhela Chador by Sanjukta Dutta at Lakme Fashion Week SR 17

Tell us your thoughts on the collection and PZ being her cutest self in a sari!

Also from the Web