Revealed: The Amount Commoners Used To Earn Every Week In The Bigg Boss House

Bigg Boss 10

The celebrities vs commoners concept introduced in Bigg Boss Season 10 was clearly a hit as one from the latter category – Manveer Gurjar actually won the show. While the victory of a common man is an achievement in itself, the pay disparity between the celebs and Indiawale is a tad bit unfair.

It’s a known fact that celebs were given a signing amount, reportedly ranging in lakhs, apart from a fixed amount for every week that they survived in the house. However, according to DNA, the commoners were not given a signing amount and were paid a meagre sum of Rs 25,000 only per week. That’s all?!

Isn’t that a very small amount, in comparison to celebrities who are paid in lakhs? Let’s hope that after Manveer’s win, the makers increase the amount in the next season of Bigg Boss! Your thoughts?