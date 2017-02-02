Revealed: The Amount Commoners Used To Earn Every Week In The Bigg Boss House

Sukriti Gumber Feb . 2 . 2017
Bigg Boss 10

The celebrities vs commoners concept introduced in Bigg Boss Season 10 was clearly a hit as one from the latter category – Manveer Gurjar actually won the show. While the victory of a common man is an achievement in itself, the pay disparity between the celebs and Indiawale is a tad bit unfair.

It’s a known fact that celebs were given a signing amount, reportedly ranging in lakhs, apart from a fixed amount for every week that they survived in the house. However, according to DNA, the commoners were not given a signing amount and were paid a meagre sum of Rs 25,000 only per week. That’s all?!

Isn’t that a very small amount, in comparison to celebrities who are paid in lakhs? Let’s hope that after Manveer’s win, the makers increase the amount in the next season of Bigg Boss! Your thoughts?

81
TAGS
Bigg Boss 10
COMMENTS
Related Stories
Bigg Boss 10
Feb . 2 . 2017Manveer Gurjar’s Relatives Confirm He Is Married & Has A Daughter
Feb . 1 . 2017This Romantic Video Of Manveer & Nitibha Is Too Sweet!
Feb . 1 . 2017Video: Manveer Gurjar Apologizes For Using Abusive Language While Celebrating With His Friends
Feb . 1 . 2017Manveer Gurjar’s Mother Reacts To Rumours Of His Alleged Marriage
Feb . 1 . 2017Monalisa Reacts To Reports Of Manveer Gurjar Being Already Married
More Television
VIEW MORE
Also from the Web