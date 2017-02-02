When Sanjay Dutt Went To Beat Up Rishi Kapoor

Rishi Kapoor

In his biography, Khullum Khulla, Rishi Kapoor has revealed a bunch of interesting tidbits about his and his family’s lives. In one particular chapter, he tells the story of the time he nearly got into a fight with Sanjay Dutt because of an alleged affair. And it turns out that Gulshan Grover was also a part of this almost-fight!

DNA reports Grover as saying that Sanjay Dutt was in a relationship with Tina Munim at that time, and believed that Rishi Kapoor – who was unmarried at this time – was also seeing her. Because of this, Sanjay apparently asked Gulshan to join him in going to Rishi’s house to “beat him up”. However, they ended up meeting Neetu, who was at that time engaged to Rishi, and she convinced them that no such affair was happening.

Interestingly, years later, it is Rishi Kapoor’s son – Ranbir – who’s playing Sanjay Dutt in the actor’s biopic.