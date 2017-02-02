Tapsee Pannu Refused To Be A Part Of An Event To Make An Important Point

Sukriti Gumber Feb . 2 . 2017
Tapsee Pannu

Tapsee Pannu was recently invited to an event which was scheduled to happen in March in Jaipur. However, the Pink actress reportedly refused to be a part of it as it was organised by a fairness cream brand.

Speaking about the same to a leading daily, she said:

I agree it was a last moment call. When I got to know that I will have to pose with the fairness brand during the event, I decided to take my name out of that event. I have actually lost a few films because of being fair so I will definitely not propagate fairness in any way.

Good on you, Tapsee!

Also read: Dear Priyanka Jain, Wherever You Are, I’m Sorry. That Was Un-Fair.

15
TAGS
Tapsee Pannu
COMMENTS
Related Stories
Tapsee Pannu
Jul . 14 . 201611 South Actresses Who Are Too Hot To Handle!
Jun . 14 . 2016EXCLUSIVE: This Bollywood Actress Just Got This Massive Back Tattoo!
May . 30 . 2016Photo Alert: This Bollywood Hottie Just Coloured Her Hair Purple!
Jan . 22 . 2016Yay! Celebrity Cricket League Is All Set To Rock Your World From 23rd Jan!
Sep . 18 . 2014Uncertainty Around Irrfan Khan-Taapsee Pannu Pairing!
More Bollywood
VIEW MORE
Also from the Web