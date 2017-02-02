Tapsee Pannu Refused To Be A Part Of An Event To Make An Important Point

Tapsee Pannu

Tapsee Pannu was recently invited to an event which was scheduled to happen in March in Jaipur. However, the Pink actress reportedly refused to be a part of it as it was organised by a fairness cream brand.

Speaking about the same to a leading daily, she said:

I agree it was a last moment call. When I got to know that I will have to pose with the fairness brand during the event, I decided to take my name out of that event. I have actually lost a few films because of being fair so I will definitely not propagate fairness in any way.

Good on you, Tapsee!

