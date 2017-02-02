The Trailer Of Varun Dhawan & Alia Bhatt’s ‘Badrinath Ki Dulhania’ Is Here

Rashmi Daryanani Feb . 2 . 2017

Badrinath Ki Dulhania, the second film in the Humpty series, is set to be released on 10th March. The trailer – featuring Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt –  is now out, so make sure to catch it:

The official synopsis of the film is:

This Holi, witness India’s first love franchise film. Starring Varun Dhawan as Badrinath Bansal & Alia Bhatt as Vaidehi Trivedi, the film is more than just your boy meets girl love story. It’s the coming together of raw & refined with a touch of desi-pan and a hatke definition of pyaar! Join them in the journey of love, laughter, and lunacy called Badrinath Ki Dulhania.

Varun and Alia look great in the trailer, but I’m really hoping this doesn’t turn out to be yet another Bollywood film that romanticizes stalking.

5
TAGS
Alia Bhatt Badrinath Ki Dulhania Varun Dhawan
COMMENTS
Related Stories
Varun Dhawan
Feb . 2 . 20179 Hilarious Things I Heard At The Badrinath Ki Dulhania Trailer Launch
Feb . 2 . 2017The Best From Day 1 At Lakmé Fashion Week
Feb . 2 . 2017Video: Arjun Kapoor & Varun Dhawan Are Having Too Much Fun At The Lakme Fashion Week!
Jan . 30 . 2017Video: The First Teaser Of ‘Badrinath Ki Dulhania’ Is Here
Jan . 28 . 2017Alia Bhatt & Varun Dhawan’s Photo Is The Coolest Koffee With Karan Photo Yet
Alia Bhatt
Feb . 2 . 20179 Hilarious Things I Heard At The Badrinath Ki Dulhania Trailer Launch
Feb . 1 . 2017PHOTOS: Check Out Alia Bhatt’s Cool Airport Style
Jan . 28 . 2017Alia Bhatt & Varun Dhawan’s Photo Is The Coolest Koffee With Karan Photo Yet
Jan . 28 . 2017Alia Bhatt Reveals Her Favourite Sex Position
Jan . 24 . 2017Koffee With Karan 5: Look Who’s Coming Back On The Couch!
Badrinath Ki Dulhania
Feb . 2 . 20179 Hilarious Things I Heard At The Badrinath Ki Dulhania Trailer Launch
Nov . 9 . 2016Alia Bhatt & Varun Dhawan Look Too Adorable In These New Photos
Oct . 29 . 2016PHOTO: Check Out What Alia Bhatt & Varun Dhawan Are Doing This Diwali!
Sep . 14 . 2016Varun Dhawan Got Mad Drunk On The Sets Of Badrinath Ki Dulhania!
Sep . 13 . 2016Varun Dhawan And Alia Bhatt Have Lost It In This Photo!
More Bollywood
VIEW MORE
Also from the Web