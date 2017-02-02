The Trailer Of Varun Dhawan & Alia Bhatt’s ‘Badrinath Ki Dulhania’ Is Here

Badrinath Ki Dulhania, the second film in the Humpty series, is set to be released on 10th March. The trailer – featuring Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt – is now out, so make sure to catch it:

The official synopsis of the film is:

This Holi, witness India’s first love franchise film. Starring Varun Dhawan as Badrinath Bansal & Alia Bhatt as Vaidehi Trivedi, the film is more than just your boy meets girl love story. It’s the coming together of raw & refined with a touch of desi-pan and a hatke definition of pyaar! Join them in the journey of love, laughter, and lunacy called Badrinath Ki Dulhania.

Varun and Alia look great in the trailer, but I’m really hoping this doesn’t turn out to be yet another Bollywood film that romanticizes stalking.