This TV Couple Has Been Blessed With A Baby Girl After 13 Years

Gouri and Yash Tonk

TV couple Gouri and Yash Tonk, popular for their roles in Kaahin Kissii Roz recently welcomed their second girl child after a gap of 13 years. They already have a daughter, Pari, who is 13, and are now proud parents to another girl, who is reportedly named Mayrah.

Wife's baby shower, God bless, cuteness nd Happiness ovrlded..need blessing.. A photo posted by Yash tonk (@yashtonk30) on Nov 27, 2016 at 10:37pm PST

Gouri told TOI:

We are very happy. Yash is with me, as he can’t stay even a minute away from the new-born. We have named her Mayrah, which means princess. So, we have a pari and a princess in our family now.

Aww, isn’t that adorable? Congratulations, Yash and Gouri!

