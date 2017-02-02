Video: Arjun Kapoor & Varun Dhawan Are Having Too Much Fun At The Lakme Fashion Week!

Divya Rao Feb . 2 . 2017

This year’s Lakme Fashion Week has taken off in full swing and in attendance are all of the fashion world’s big wigs. Ace menswear designer Kunal Rawal showcased his marvellous collection yesterday and had his two best friends – Varun Dhawan and Arjun Kapoor – walk the ramp for him. You can of course expect there will be some fun and games when these two unite, and rightly so, they brought the roof down at the show. Here’s a video of them being their notorious selves along with their BFF.

Boys will be boys 😜 @kunalrawaldstress @varundvn @arjunkapoor #LakmeFashionWeek #MMatLFW

A video posted by MissMalini (@missmalini) on

Varun looked unbelievably handsome as he walked down the ramp.

Show-stopper @kunalrawaldstress. Walk the walk

A video posted by Varun Dhawan (@varundvn) on

Camera shy

A photo posted by Varun Dhawan (@varundvn) on

Arjun too was at his dapper looking best.

Always dapper @arjunkapoor in #KunalRawal for #TheRaceOfSeparates. #KunalRawalMen #LakmeFashionWeek

A photo posted by Kunal Rawal (@kunalrawaldstress) on

Uff, these guys always manage to have a blast together!

0
TAGS
Arjun Kapoor Kunal Rawal Lakme Fashion Week 2017 Varun Dhawan
COMMENTS
Related Stories
Varun Dhawan
Jan . 30 . 2017Video: The First Teaser Of ‘Badrinath Ki Dulhania’ Is Here
Jan . 28 . 2017Alia Bhatt & Varun Dhawan’s Photo Is The Coolest Koffee With Karan Photo Yet
Jan . 24 . 2017Koffee With Karan 5: Look Who’s Coming Back On The Couch!
Jan . 23 . 2017We Know Who’s Varun Dhawan’s Favourite From Dabboo Ratnani’s 2017 Calendar
Jan . 17 . 2017This Bollywood Superstar’s Jacket Caught Fire During His Performance At An Awards’ Function
Kunal Rawal
Jan . 31 . 2017Hang On To Us For All The Lakme Fashion Week Madness Starting Tomorrow
Dec . 8 . 2016Menswear That Will Give All You Ladies Fomo
Dec . 5 . 2016Learn Fresh & Easy Ways To Double-Up Your Menswear Style
Nov . 29 . 2016Weekend Forecast: It’s Going To Be Raining Men
Nov . 1 . 2016These Guys’ Style Game Created Fireworks This Diwali
Arjun Kapoor
Jan . 17 . 2017Here’s Arjun Kapoor’s Response To Shahid Kapoor Saying He Needs A Diet Book
Jan . 16 . 2017Rhea Kapoor Just Shared This Ultimate Throwback Photo Of The Kapoor Family
Jan . 4 . 2017Uh Oh! BMC Demolishes Arjun Kapoor’s Illegal Terrace Gym In Juhu
Dec . 25 . 2016Photo Diary: Sonam Kapoor And Family Celebrate Anil Kapoor’s 60th Birthday In London
Dec . 20 . 2016The Second Koffee With Karan Promo Feat. Katrina Kaif, Anushka Sharma & Arjun Kapoor Is CRAZY!
More Bollywood
VIEW MORE
Also from the Web