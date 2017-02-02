Video: Arjun Kapoor & Varun Dhawan Are Having Too Much Fun At The Lakme Fashion Week!

This year’s Lakme Fashion Week has taken off in full swing and in attendance are all of the fashion world’s big wigs. Ace menswear designer Kunal Rawal showcased his marvellous collection yesterday and had his two best friends – Varun Dhawan and Arjun Kapoor – walk the ramp for him. You can of course expect there will be some fun and games when these two unite, and rightly so, they brought the roof down at the show. Here’s a video of them being their notorious selves along with their BFF.

Varun looked unbelievably handsome as he walked down the ramp.

Arjun too was at his dapper looking best.

Uff, these guys always manage to have a blast together!