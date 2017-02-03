Akshay Kumar Reveals That Award Shows Are A Sham

Rashmi Daryanani Feb . 3 . 2017
Akshay Kumar

On Aap Ki Adalat, while promoting Jolly LLBAkshay Kumar was asked what he thought about Mahesh Bhatt once saying he’s good at action – but isn’t  a good actor. Akshay said he agreed with the statement, and added that “if you judge my acting skills by the awards that I’ve won, then I’m not a good actor.”

He further insinuated that award shows are a sham, revealing that many times he’s been offered an award to perform at half price:

Organisers have asked me to perform at award nights. They said that they would pay me half the price and they would also give me an award. I replied saying – ‘You pay me the whole amount and keep your award.'”

Sounds like a good call!

Akshay Kumar
