    • Akshay Kumar Talks About His Equation With Priyanka Chopra

    Swagata Dam Feb . 3 . 2017
    Akshay Kumar, Priyanka Chopra

    Bollywood gossip mongers sure know that Akshay Kumar and Priyanka Chopra have a ‘history’ (allegedly). Rumours suggest that the two were rather close to each other but had to part ways later because Akki’s wife Twinkle Khanna wasn’t too happy with this equation. It seems that triggered a lot of bitterness between Kumar and PeeCee. Apparently, the latter even went on record to say that she’d never work with him again.

    However, these are bygones now and Akshay is living a happily married life with his gorgeous wife and two wonderful kids, Aarav and Nitara. On the other hand, Piggy Chops is making waves across the globe with her international projects and appearances.

    Recently, during India TV’s Aap Ki Adalat, Akshay was asked if he’s not open to working with Priyanka anymore. Here’s what he said:

    “There is nothing like that. I have worked on five films with Priyanka. It’s not like I don’t want to work with her. Except for Rani Mukerji, I have worked with every heroine. If there is an opportunity, I will surely work with Priyanka Chopra.”

    And then the actor was asked with his issues with Ekta Kapoor and Farah Khan, to which he promptly replied:

    “Let us call Priyanka Chopra, Ekta Kapoor and Farah Khan and check if they have any issue with me. That way you will know for sure.”

    Akshay Kumar Priyanka Chopra Twinkle Khanna


