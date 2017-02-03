Bigg Boss 10 Winner Manveer Gurjar Lands In Legal Trouble









Manveer

If reports are to be believed, a FIR has been lodged against Bigg Boss 10 winner Manveer Gurjar under section 341 of the Indian Penal Code by Noida police. It seems his friends and supporters had created a lot of chaos during Gurjar’s grand welcome in their city. There were many more cars than they had taken permission for, the traffic had been disrupted majorly due to that and a few onlookers even got injured. So it caused a lot of inconvenience to the public.