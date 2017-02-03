Bigg Boss 10 Winner Manveer Gurjar Lands In Legal Trouble

Swagata Dam Feb . 3 . 2017
Manveer
If reports are to be believed, a FIR has been lodged against Bigg Boss 10 winner Manveer Gurjar under section 341 of the Indian Penal Code by Noida police. It seems his friends and supporters had created a lot of chaos during Gurjar’s grand welcome in their city. There were many more cars than they had taken permission for, the traffic had been disrupted majorly due to that and a few onlookers even got injured. So it caused a lot of inconvenience to the public.
Manveer recently received a lot of hatred for using abusive language while celebrating with his friends but he also apologised for it. And then a video clip from his wedding got viral and his fans felt betrayed as Manveer turned out to be a married man with a daughter. And now, he’s in legal trouble. Looks like Gurjar was better off inside the house. After all, he’s already been in so many controversies post his exit. Uh oh.
