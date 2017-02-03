This Bollywood Actress Deactivated Her Facebook Account Because Of A Stalker

Divya Menon

Divya Menon, you probably remember as Satyawati from Dibakar Banerjee‘s Sushant Singh Rajput starrer Byomkesh Bakshy, is coming back on screen with Mona Darling – a film where people die once they accept a certain friend request.

In an interview to HT, she revealed:

I used to be on Facebook, but then sometime back I started getting messages on the platform that ‘I know where you went today and what were you wearing’ and I really got scared. Immediately I deactivated my account. Only recently, I opened it again.

