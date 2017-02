Remember the hottie, Gaurav Alugh from Karan Kundra‘s Roadies X4 team? Well, the youngster was recently seen in an intriguing short film with a rather powerful message. Titled First Time, this project by iamazinG sees the protagonist talking about his first sexual experience to his current partner, who’s behind the camera. Watch:

Now, that’s a thought that will stay with you for a while.

Meanwhile… treat your eyes with these super sexy photos of Gaurav.

Desi Swag

#ootn mere yaar ki shaadi! Brogues by @enzo.cardini A photo posted by G A U R A V A L U G H (@gauravalugh) on Jan 19, 2017 at 6:36am PST

Ahem.

Getting there!💪🏼 #iamazinG #StayTuned A photo posted by G A U R A V A L U G H (@gauravalugh) on Jan 16, 2017 at 12:43am PST

Cute & Nerdy

Travelling #cashless today! Hope I can see the day till the end! 😋😂 #iamazinG #ComingSoon A photo posted by G A U R A V A L U G H (@gauravalugh) on Jan 14, 2017 at 1:17am PST

The ‘lost in thought’ look

Some things in life are either Black or White! Nothing's grey there! Same goes for the new Classic Black from @danielwellington and you can get a 15% discount by using the code GAURAV ALUGH. Its valid till Dec 31st! Check out their collection on www.danielwellington.com #danielwellington #DWinIndia #iamazinG A photo posted by G A U R A V A L U G H (@gauravalugh) on Dec 26, 2016 at 1:33am PST

Suited Up!

Keeping the grind #stylish because everyday I am #hustling! 💪 A photo posted by G A U R A V A L U G H (@gauravalugh) on Nov 12, 2016 at 8:37pm PST

You’re welcome.