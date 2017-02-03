Designer Riccardo Tisci Leaves Givenchy

Riccardo Tisci is a man with a vision, plan and some killer design aesthetics. Since the past 12 years, he has not only been the creative director of French couture house, Givenchy but he has been close friends to models, celebrities and A-listers that seem to just adore the man!
Tisci also refreshed the DNA of Givenchy with an edgier and more sensual collection. He was a man with incredible vision and we shall miss him dearly. Take a look below and some of the celebrities that rocked his creations:
Madonna
Rihanna
Beyoncé
Meryl Streep
Naomi Campbell
Kim Kardashian
Here are some of our fav Givenchy squad moments:
