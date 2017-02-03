Genelia’s Anniversary Wish For Riteish Deshmukh Is The Cutest

I will always hold onto you so tight and that's because I know something so amazing doesn't happen twice..Happy Anniversary @riteishd .. thank you for changing the meaning of "Home" from a place to a person for me.. #mykindalove #wedidgoodhoney #tothebestandrestofourlives

