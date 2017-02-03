Here’s How Salman Khan Reacted To News Of Manveer Gurjar’s Marriage

Sukriti Gumber Feb . 3 . 2017
Salman Khan with Manveer Gurjar

Manveer Gurjar‘s closest pals in the Bigg Boss house- Manu Punjabi, Nitibha Kaul and Monalisa may have been shocked to hear the news of his marriage, but Bigg Boss 10 host Salman Khan was reportedly not at all perturbed when he heard about it.

According to a report in BL, a source said that:

Salman was pretty unfazed when he was informed about Manveer’s wedding news. He was neither surprised nor shocked, instead it seemed as if he already knew about it or probably just didn’t wanna pay any heed to it.

Is it true that the makers already knew about Manveer being married?

