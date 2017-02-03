“Manveer Had His Own Set Of Cards” – Manu Punjabi Opens Up On Manveer’s Marriage

Manveer Gurjar, Manu Punjabi

Manveer Gurjar has been controversy’s favourite child ever since he won Bigg Boss 10. From news of his alleged secret marriage coming out in the public eye, to using abusive language and more recently, an FIR being lodged against him – trouble just does not seem to end for the desi boy.

Surprisingly, his BFF in the house, Manu Punjabi was also not aware of his marriage. He told SpotboyE:

Look, what can you do to someone who has already decided what to say and do in the show? We were all playing a game and Manveer had his own set of cards.

He further said:

Manveer did not tell even me that he has a wife. If he had told me, it would have been captured by the cameras and Colors wouldn’t have edited spicy stuff. I would like to comment on his wedding but not before I have checked with him. He is a very good friend of mine.

It’s quite shocking that even Manu had no clue about this aspect of Manveer’s life. Thoughts?