The New Song From ‘Rangoon’ Is Strange But Fun

Rashmi Daryanani Feb . 3 . 2017

Rangoon‘s new song, Tippa, is classic Vishal Bhardwaj – offbeat, but still so fun. Kangana Ranaut is in her element here (you could even say that she’s better in this one than Bloody Hell) and a lot of that is thanks to Farah Khan. She’d taken a break from choreography, but she made an exception to her rule of not choreographing for another filmmaker for this film. And, of course, it’s interesting that this one is set in a train – just like one of her most popular songs, Chaiyya Chaiyya.

Check out Tippa below:

What do you think?

1
TAGS
Kangana Ranaut Rangoon Shahid Kapoor
COMMENTS
