Gauahar Khan, Bani J

The Bigg Boss 10 season is officially over and I’m actually quite happy for all the contestants. Can you imagine how hard it must be for anyone to be locked up inside a house with a bunch of strangers for over 105 days? The horror!

Bani J and Gauahar Khan‘s BFF-ness goes way back and Gauahar was constantly supporting Bani in the latter’s BB journey. The two of them are currently in London – sadly not together yet.

Here are photos:

#just coz I lovewinters…. 💞 #sparkles #spreadluv #uk A photo posted by GAUAHARKHAN (@gauaharkhan) on Jan 31, 2017 at 10:34am PST

Hang out together, already! <3