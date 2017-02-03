Photos: Kishwer Merchant Celebrates Her First Birthday As Mrs. Rai

Suyyash Rai, Kishwer Merchant

Suyyash Rai and Kishwer Merchant are one of Telly town’s most favourite and adored couples. The two tied the knot a couple of weeks ago and every single picture that made their way to the internet, had them looking so much in love! #SuKish have made their way to California for their honeymoon and have been sharing the most incredible pictures. You can find them here.

Kishwer turned a day older today and celebrated her first ever birthday as Mrs. Rai. This obviously is a very special moment for her, and the actress took to Instagram to share her happiness.

its my birthdayyyyyyyyyyyyy #indiatime💃🏻⭐️❤🤘 thank u everyone for the wishes 😘#VisitCalifornia #Dreambig #palmspringstram @pstramway @palmspringsoasis 😁 A photo posted by Kishwer (@kishwersmerchantt) on Feb 2, 2017 at 11:20am PST

Thank u guys for making my birthday a memorable one in LA ❤️ Special thanks to vishy for organising this crazy nite .. love u vishy 😘 A photo posted by Kishwer (@kishwersmerchantt) on Feb 3, 2017 at 3:31am PST

Happiest Bday baby ❤️ may u get alll alll alllll the happiness of the world 😘😘 may god bless u Mrs.Rai @kishwersmerchantt ❤️ A photo posted by Suyyash Rai (@suyyashrai) on Feb 2, 2017 at 6:52pm PST

BeeeeeWeeeeeee’s bday in the snow 😍❤️ Happiestt bday chutkooo 😘😘 love u ❤️ #VisitCalifornia #Dreambig #palmspringstram @palmspringsoasis A photo posted by Suyyash Rai (@suyyashrai) on Feb 2, 2017 at 11:22am PST

Awww! How cute are these two?