Photos: Kishwer Merchant Celebrates Her First Birthday As Mrs. Rai

Divya Rao Feb . 3 . 2017
Suyyash Rai, Kishwer Merchant

Suyyash Rai and Kishwer Merchant are one of Telly town’s most favourite and adored couples. The two tied the knot a couple of weeks ago and every single picture that made their way to the internet, had them looking so much in love! #SuKish have made their way to California for their honeymoon and have been sharing the most incredible pictures. You can find them here.

Kishwer turned a day older today and celebrated her first ever birthday as Mrs. Rai. This obviously is a very special moment for her, and the actress took to Instagram to share her happiness.

Awww! How cute are these two?

