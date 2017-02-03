Round Up Of Day 2 At Lakmé Fashion Week: Textile Day

Day 2 at Lakmé Fashion Week was dedicated to Indian textiles. Making a strong case for sustainable fashion with uniquely handcrafted fabric and designs, the textiles and handloom industry in our country seems to be doing us proud. And when upcoming and new designers envision these pieces of art that are not only oozing of creativity but also stay true to the Indian craftsmanship, we can help but send lots of love and encouragement—especially from the front row!
Here’s everything you need to see from day 2:
Smriti Dixit
The Stitching Project by Fiona Wright and Praveen Naya
Jambudweep by Shubhi Sachan
Wandering Whites by Gaury Pathare
I Was a Sari
Sailesh Singhania
Galang Gabaan
House Of Milk
Padmaja
Indigene
Naushad Ali
Mekhela Chador by Sanjukta Dutta
Amrich
Sayantan Sarkar
Soham Dave
Pero
Abraham & Thakore
