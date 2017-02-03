Round Up Of Day 2 At Lakmé Fashion Week: Textile Day

Day 2 at Lakmé Fashion Week was dedicated to Indian textiles. Making a strong case for sustainable fashion with uniquely handcrafted fabric and designs, the textiles and handloom industry in our country seems to be doing us proud. And when upcoming and new designers envision these pieces of art that are not only oozing of creativity but also stay true to the Indian craftsmanship, we can help but send lots of love and encouragement—especially from the front row!

Here’s everything you need to see from day 2:

Smriti Dixit

#Reincarnation by Artisans' Centre Supported by Mantra Foundation - Smriti Dixit at Lakme Fashion Week SR17







The Stitching Project by Fiona Wright and Praveen Naya

#Reincarnation by Artisans' Centre Supported by Mantra Foundation - The Stitching Project at Lakme Fashion Week SR17







Jambudweep by Shubhi Sachan

#Reincarnation by Artisans' Centre Supported by Mantra Foundation - Jambudveep at Lakme Fashion Week SR17







Wandering Whites by Gaury Pathare

#Reincarnation by Artisans' Centre Supported by Mantra Foundation - Wandering Whites at Lakme Fashion Week SR17







I Was a Sari

#Reincarnation by Artisans' Centre Supported by Mantra Foundation - I was a Sari at Lakme Fashion Week SR17







Sailesh Singhania

Sailesh Singhania at Lakme Fashion Week SR 17







Galang Gabaan

Galang Gabaan at at Lakme Fashion Week SR17







House Of Milk

House Of Milk at Lakme Fashion Week SR 17







Padmaja

Padmaja at Lakme Fashion Week SR 17







Indigene

Indigene at Lakme Fashion Week SR 17







Naushad Ali

Naushad Ali at Lakme Fashion Week SR 17







Mekhela Chador by Sanjukta Dutta

Mekhela Chador by Sanjukta Dutta at Lakme Fashion Week SR 17







Amrich

Amrich at Lakme Fashion Week SR '17







Sayantan Sarkar

Sayantan Sarkar at Lakme Fashion Week SR '17







Soham Dave

Soham Dave at Lakme Fashion Week SR '17







Pero

AJIO.com Presents #SustainableMan- Pero at Lakme Fashion Week SR '17







Abraham & Thakore

AJIO.com Presents #SustainableMan- Abraham & Thakore at Lakme Fashion Week SR '17







What did you think of day 2?

