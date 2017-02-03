Sidharth Malhotra Opens Up On His Marriage Plans

Sidharth Malhotra and Katrina Kaif in Delhi for Baar Baar Dekho promotions

If you haven’t been living under a rock, you’ll know that the latest Bollywood news so far has been that of Sidharth Malhotra dating actress Alia Bhatt. The two debuted together and have since then grown extremely close and fond of each other. They’re often spotted together on cute dates, at airports taking off on romantic vacations, and it does help that they look unbelievably hot together!

Given that Sid’s in his 30s, it’s obvious that people will want to know of his marriage plans. When HT asked him about this, here’s what he said.

I have no pressure from my parents to get married. At least, it hasn’t started yet. My parents are definitely liberal. But none of my cousins or close relatives was pressurised to marry at a certain age or to take up a certain profession or anything. My mother is still at that phase where she asks me, “Beta, are you still working?” They belong to the typical, middle-class section and are still concerned with kaam kaisa chal raha hai. A household thing or settling down will happen with time. Hopefully, before my 30s end. At least that’s the plan.

Thats good though. I mean your life, your choices.