The February Issue Of ELLE India Is Really, Really Special

Natasha Patel Feb . 3 . 2017

To break the binary can be somewhat challenging. But we think ELLE India did a great job with their February digital issue with transgender model, Anjali Lama in a very special #Ungender movement. Once you get your hands on the issue, you can read on about what it’s like to date an asexual, plus more gender bending notions and theories that our world and society really need to start breaking free from!

Anjali will also walks the ramp at Lakmé Fashion Week Summer/Resort’17 and does us all proud!

ELLE also released a video earlier this week in an initiative with WEvolve Global to work together towards gender equality, pushing back the stereotypical ideas of how men and women behave. Check it out…

