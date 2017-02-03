This Is What Priyanka Jagga Has To Say About Manveer Gurjar’s Marriage

Sukriti Gumber Feb . 3 . 2017
Priyanka Jagga (Source: Twitter | @BiggBoss)

Bigg Boss 10 troublemaker Priyanka Jagga (second only to Om Swami) may have been MIA since quite a while, but she did not miss all the brouhaha surrounding her fellow housemate Manveer Gurjar‘s secret marriage.

Jagga, just like Manveer’s close friends Nitibha Kaul, Manu Punjabi and Monalisa was taken by surprise when the video of his wedding surfaced on the internet. She told SpotboyE:

I am shocked to see Manveer ke shaadi ka video. It’s all out there. I distinctly remember that he had told us in the house that he had run away from his wedding mandap. I think he smartly manipulated his victory, by wooing female fans with his single status. It is shocking to know that this man had another side to him, which he managed to hide it from us convincingly. I feel quite weird about it.

There, she also gave her two cents about the entire controversy!

Bigg Boss 10 Priyanka Jagga
