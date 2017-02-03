This TV Couple Might Be On Nach Baliye 8

Shivaleeka, Karan

Star Plus’ Mere Angne Mein‘s lead Karan Rajpal has a serious female fan following. Sadly for them, he’s already taken. He’s dating Shivaleeka Oberoi, who works as an assistant director at Sajid Nadiadwala Films.

The two of them make a stunning couple. So obviously the makers of Nach Baliye have approached them to be a part of the upcoming season. Speaking to an entertainment portal, Karan said:

Yes, I have been approached for the show, but nothing is confirmed yet.

