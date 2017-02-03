VIDEO: Manveer Gurjar Reveals That He Got Married Under Pressure

Manveer Gurjar

After all the controversy surrounding the fact that Manveer Gurjar hid his marriage from the media and fellow Bigg Boss housemates – the truth is finally out! An instagram account going by the handle manveergurjarr posted a video where Manveer clarifies the truth about his marriage.

Watch it here:

We are not sure if this is legit enough, but if it is, we are glad he came clean about the entire episode. A few of Manveer’s relatives also informed a leading daily that he walked out of his marriage a few years ago, and that was the reason he had a bitter relationship with his father.