VIDEO: Manveer Gurjar Reveals That He Got Married Under Pressure

Sukriti Gumber Feb . 3 . 2017
Manveer Gurjar

After all the controversy surrounding the fact that Manveer Gurjar hid his marriage from the media and fellow Bigg Boss housemates – the truth is finally out! An instagram account going by the handle manveergurjarr posted a video where Manveer clarifies the truth about his marriage.

Watch it here:

We are not sure if this is legit enough, but if it is, we are glad he came clean about the entire episode. A few of Manveer’s relatives also informed a leading daily that he walked out of his marriage a few years ago, and that was the reason he had a bitter relationship with his father.

