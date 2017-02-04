This Bollywood Actor Has Been Married For Almost A Year – But Has Only Just Admitted It

Girish Kumar, who you may remember from Ramaiya Vastavaiya and Loveshhudha, just revealed that he’s actually been married for nearly a year now. In an interview with Mumbai Mirror, the actor said he tied the knot on February 11th, 2015, but hid it at the time because he didn’t want it to affect his career.

Girish also told the paper that he and his now-wife – Krsna – were schoolmates, and began dating in their teens. They’d been dating for several years, until Girish decided to propose. The proposal, it seems, was somewhat impromptu: Krsna said she was working at her laptop, and Girish – then still wearing his pyjamas – got down on one knee and presented her with a ring. They got married last year in a traditional Sindhi wedding, and then honeymooned all across Europe.

Check out some photos:

Girish Kumar and Krsna

Girish Kumar and Krsna

Girish Kumar