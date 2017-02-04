Falguni & Shane Peacock’s Collection At LFW 2017 Will Take Your Breath Away

Sanaa Shah Feb . 4 . 2017
Moto Z Presents Falguni Shane Peacock at Lakme Fashion Week SR’17

The designing duo Falguni and Shane Peacock unveiled a collection which was super high on style and glamour at the Lakme Fashion Week 2017.  Each and every outfit was bathed in waves of crystals, sequins and their signature feathers. The colours involved ranged from a deep scarlet red to a dynamic raven black and pretty plum, along with neutrals like champagne and nude. Even though there was a scintillating amount of shine involved, these ensembles possessed a chic and sophisticated zing to it. Closing the show we had the ultra sexy Bipasha Basu Grover who did absolute justice to this collection. Wearing a floor-length, cape-sleeved gown having a plunging neckline she shimmered with shine through her entire walk.

Bipasha Basu Grover Falguni and Shane Peacock fashion show Lakme Fashion Week 2017 Spring/Resort 2017
