Get An Update On Everything Fashion From Day 4 At LfW 2017

Burgoyne Presents Narendra Kumar at Lakme Fashion Week SR’17

Day 4 at Lakme Fashion Week 2017 was super eventful. Apart from these genius designers showcasing their brilliant collections, we had quite a day filled with spotting B-tows notable stars.

Here’s everything you need to know about day 4:

Chola

Keeping her aesthetic constant her new line consisted of deconstructed ensembles. Her present collection also featured prints keeping the solids intact. Anushka Manchanda was the perfect pick as the showstopper as she blends in perfectly with the vibe of this label.

Chola at Lakme Fashion Week SR '17 Chola at Lakme Fashion Week SR '17 Chola at Lakme Fashion Week SR '17 Chola at Lakme Fashion Week SR '17 Chola at Lakme Fashion Week SR '17







Farah Sanjana

Her collection was a complete resort wear line where modern meets the essence of baroque. Jumpsuits in summery prints, dresses paired with embroidered biker jackets, slit palazzos, choli style tops with flared covers and the micro skirts, with crinkled tulle floor length coats presented a great summer story. Kiara Advani as the showstopper twirling in this dress did absolute justice to her collection.

Farah Sanjana at Lakme Fashion Week SR '17 Farah Sanjana at Lakme Fashion Week SR '17 Farah Sanjana at Lakme Fashion Week SR '17 Farah Sanjana at Lakme Fashion Week SR '17 Kiara Advani at Farah Sanjana at Lakme Fashion Week SR '17







MadSamTinZin

This collection was inspired by the tribe of Ladakh and offered fashion lovers a taste of style, craft and historic influences with a contemporary appeal.

Madsam Tinzin at Lakme Fashion Week SR '17 Madsam Tinzin at Lakme Fashion Week SR '17 Madsam Tinzin at Lakme Fashion Week SR '17 Madsam Tinzin at Lakme Fashion Week SR '17 Madsam Tinzin at Lakme Fashion Week SR '17







Divya Sheth

Checks merged with florals dominated her show. Unconventional silhouettes merges with these textures gave a great contemporary twist to the collection.

Divya Sheth at Lakme Fashion Week SR '17 Divya Sheth at Lakme Fashion Week SR '17 Divya Sheth at Lakme Fashion Week SR '17 Divya Sheth at Lakme Fashion Week SR '17 Divya Sheth at Lakme Fashion Week SR '17 Divya Sheth at Lakme Fashion Week SR '17







Sva By Sonam and Paras Modi

This collection was a perfect blend of rich fabrics and old Indian methods of texturization such as zardozi and pita work. Also, the silhouettes were trendy and Nimrat Kaur looked absolutely stunning walking down the ramp as the show stopper for this designer duo.

SVA by Sonam and Paras Modi at Lakme Fashion Week SR '17 SVA by Sonam and Paras Modi at Lakme Fashion Week SR '17 SVA by Sonam and Paras Modi at Lakme Fashion Week SR '17 SVA by Sonam and Paras Modi at Lakme Fashion Week SR '17 SVA by Sonam and Paras Modi at Lakme Fashion Week SR '17







#TAGFREE Curated by Kshitij Kankaria

Kshitij Kankaria styled a show featuring creations by Bodice, Dhruv Kapoor, MiuNiku, Rajesh Pratap Singh, Raw Mango, Sanchita, Suket Dhir.

#TagFree curated by Kshitij Kankaria at Lakme Fashion Week SR'17 #TagFree curated by Kshitij Kankaria at Lakme Fashion Week SR'17 #TagFree curated by Kshitij Kankaria at Lakme Fashion Week SR'17 #TagFree curated by Kshitij Kankaria at Lakme Fashion Week SR'17 #TagFree curated by Kshitij Kankaria at Lakme Fashion Week SR'17







Payal Singhal

Her collection was high on glam and style keeping that Indian element constant. Lavish Art Deco inspired embellishments and floral motifs with Indian influences emerged in gold and silver pita work. Diana Penty floated down the runway in a lehenga paired with a kaftan tunic.

Payal Singhal at Lakme Fashion Week SR '17 Payal Singhal at Lakme Fashion Week SR '17 Payal Singhal at Lakme Fashion Week SR '17 Payal Singhal at Lakme Fashion Week SR '17 Payal Singhal at Lakme Fashion Week SR '17







Eurumme

Models posed statuesquely showcasing striking pieces of these jewels. These jewels were intentionally made imperfect to make them look unusual but yet they looked extremely appealing. We loved that they looked organic in their being.

Eurumme at Lakme Fashion Week SR '17 Eurumme at Lakme Fashion Week SR '17 Eurumme at Lakme Fashion Week SR '17 Eurumme at Lakme Fashion Week SR '17 Eurumme at Lakme Fashion Week SR '17







Label by Ritu Kumar

Wearable, stylish, contemporary and very youthful, ‘Label Ritu Kumar’ worked on the latest trends and colours to give women’s wear a fusion of fabrics, craft and tradition.

Ritu Kumar at Lakme Fashion Week SR '17 Ritu Kumar at Lakme Fashion Week SR '17 Ritu Kumar at Lakme Fashion Week SR '17 Ritu Kumar at Lakme Fashion Week SR '17 Ritu Kumar at Lakme Fashion Week SR '17







Narendra Kumar

His collection was all about the “The Millennials”. It was an unconventional and completely off the beaten path at his LFW show for spring resort 2017. Rahul Khanna looked dapper walking down the runway.

Burgoyne Presents Narendra Kumar at Lakme Fashion Week SR'17 Burgoyne Presents Narendra Kumar at Lakme Fashion Week SR'17 Burgoyne Presents Narendra Kumar at Lakme Fashion Week SR'17 Burgoyne Presents Narendra Kumar at Lakme Fashion Week SR'17 Burgoyne Presents Narendra Kumar at Lakme Fashion Week SR'17







Splash

It was young, vibrant and super and full of energy. We loved the play of colours and textures that came together n this show.

Splash at Lakme Fashion Week SR'17 Splash at Lakme Fashion Week SR'17 Splash at Lakme Fashion Week SR'17 Splash at Lakme Fashion Week SR'17 Splash at Lakme Fashion Week SR'17







Falguni and Shane Peacock

Here was a collection called “The Rebel” that was aimed at women who are daring and only desire masterpieces in their wardrobe and was ideal for those Oscar nights in Hollywood or award events in the world of Bollywood. The designing duo did just that, when they unveiled a dazzling line, which was so high on style and glamour, that it left the fashionistas longing for more.

Moto Z Presents Falguni Shane Peacock at Lakme Fashion Week SR'17 Moto Z Presents Falguni Shane Peacock at Lakme Fashion Week SR'17 Moto Z Presents Falguni Shane Peacock at Lakme Fashion Week SR'17 Moto Z Presents Falguni Shane Peacock at Lakme Fashion Week SR'17 Moto Z Presents Falguni Shane Peacock at Lakme Fashion Week SR'17







Stay tuned for day 5…