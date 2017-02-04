Here’s How Bigg Boss 10 Besties Rohan & Lopa Are Keeping Their Bond Intact

Rohan Mehra & Lopamudra Raut

The Bigg Boss 10 house saw the beginning of many beautiful bonds. Rohan Mehra and Lopamudra Raut‘s friendship was one of them. And even after exiting the house and being far away from each other, the two are managing to keep their great equation intact. It seems they video chat quite often to share all their daily updates. Both of them posted screenshots of their video chats with the cutest captions.

A good friend knows all your best stories , A best friend has lived them with you … That's the difference 😃 A photo posted by Rohan Mehra (@rohanmehraa) on Feb 2, 2017 at 8:38am PST

Best friends for ever !!! @rohanmehraa #bb10 #lopamudraraut #biggboss #biggboss10 #bff A photo posted by Lopamudra Raut (@lopamudraraut) on Feb 2, 2017 at 9:43am PST

Aww. Whoever said ‘Ek ladka aur ek ladki kabhi dost nahin ban sakte’ needs to witness Lopa and Rohan’s magical camaraderie. After all, Rohan is also an extremely doting and loyal boyfriend to his girlfriend, Kanchi Singh.