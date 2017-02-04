“Hrithik Went & Cried To The Entire Industry, Tried To Sabotage My Career” – Kangana Ranaut

Divya Rao Feb . 4 . 2017
Hrithik Roshan and Kangana Ranaut

On of Bollywood’s biggest scandals last year was the controversy that took place between ex co-stars Hrithik Roshan and Kangana Ranaut. This will most definitely go down in history as one of the worst public spats to have happened in Bollywood. It all started when Kangana called Hrithik her silly ex, and the latter couldn’t take that sitting down. He alleged that Kangana was imagining things and that an imposter was exchanging emails with her under the pretext of being Roshan. Legal battles were fought, PR teams were functioning on overdrive, lawyers were giving out statements, until one fine day, when this suddenly died down.

It’s been a while now, and while Hrithik has steered clear of talking about this controversy, Kangana spoke about the incident with India Today. Here are excerpts.

There were instances when he (Hrithik) was going and crying to the entire industry, wanting them to sabotage my career, and people were calling me and saying – ‘He met us, he has showed us proofs and (do you) want to meet us because we want to know your side of the story as well?’  But I was like, it is none of your business.

She also spoke of when she was threatened.

The threats were quite open, weren’t they? They said they would release some statements, they would reveal something, say something… ‘We will expose her and everyone will be shocked’… something along those lines… It is not that I knew this sort of game plan that would be unleashed against me. So I thought there would be some reveal but there was none and obviously those were just threats.

Wow, this really is ugly! You can read the whole interview here.

